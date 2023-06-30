Maikel Garcia Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Dodgers - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Maikel Garcia -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the mound, on June 30 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia has nine doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 walks while hitting .260.
- Garcia has gotten at least one hit in 60.4% of his games this year (29 of 48), with more than one hit 12 times (25.0%).
- He has gone deep in two of 48 games played this season, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- In 16 games this year (33.3%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 18 of 48 games (37.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|21
|.265
|AVG
|.253
|.321
|OBP
|.305
|.388
|SLG
|.320
|9
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|6
|22/8
|K/BB
|22/6
|6
|SB
|5
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (96 total, 1.2 per game).
- Miller gets the start for the Dodgers, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.13 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 32 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he went four innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- In six games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.13, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .236 against him.
