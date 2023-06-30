On Friday, Drew Waters (batting .306 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Bobby Miller. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Guardians.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters is hitting .233 with three doubles, three home runs and five walks.

Waters has gotten a hit in 14 of 25 games this season (56.0%), including six multi-hit games (24.0%).

Looking at the 25 games he has played this year, he's went deep in three of them (12.0%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

In six games this year, Waters has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in eight of 25 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 13 .256 AVG .213 .341 OBP .245 .410 SLG .340 4 XBH 2 1 HR 2 3 RBI 5 13/3 K/BB 22/2 1 SB 1

Dodgers Pitching Rankings