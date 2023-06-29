On Thursday, June 29, Jose Ramirez's Cleveland Guardians (39-40) visit the Kansas City Royals (22-58) at Kauffman Stadium, with a start time of 2:10 PM ET. The Guardians will be going for a series sweep.

The Royals are listed as +135 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Guardians (-160). A 9-run total has been listed in this matchup.

Royals vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Shane Bieber - CLE (5-5, 3.69 ERA) vs Zack Greinke - KC (1-8, 4.87 ERA)

Royals vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have won 24, or 58.5%, of the 41 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Guardians have a 6-6 record (winning 50% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians were favored on the moneyline in seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 6-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Royals have been victorious in 19, or 28.4%, of the 67 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Royals have come away with a win nine times in 37 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Maikel Garcia 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+210) Salvador Pérez 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+120) Edward Olivares 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+180) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

