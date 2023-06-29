The Cleveland Guardians and Josh Naylor will square off against the Kansas City Royals and Freddy Fermin on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium.

Royals vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals have hit 73 homers this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

Kansas City ranks 26th in the majors with a .374 team slugging percentage.

The Royals' .231 batting average ranks 24th in the league this season.

Kansas City has scored 297 runs (just 3.7 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .296.

The Royals rank 23rd in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.

Kansas City averages the 21st-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.

Kansas City has pitched to a 5.23 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Royals pitchers have a 1.425 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals' Zack Greinke (1-8) will make his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up seven earned runs and allowed nine hits in 4 2/3 innings pitched against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Greinke has 13 starts of five or more innings this season in 16 chances. He averages 5.1 innings per outing.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 6/23/2023 Rays L 11-3 Away Zack Greinke Zach Eflin 6/24/2023 Rays W 9-4 Away Jordan Lyles Yonny Chirinos 6/25/2023 Rays L 3-1 Away Daniel Lynch Tyler Glasnow 6/27/2023 Guardians L 2-1 Home Brady Singer Gavin Williams 6/28/2023 Guardians L 14-1 Home Austin Cox Logan Allen 6/29/2023 Guardians - Home Zack Greinke Shane Bieber 6/30/2023 Dodgers - Home Jordan Lyles Bobby Miller 7/1/2023 Dodgers - Home Daniel Lynch Julio Urías 7/2/2023 Dodgers - Home Brady Singer Tony Gonsolin 7/3/2023 Twins - Away - Joe Ryan 7/4/2023 Twins - Away Zack Greinke Kenta Maeda

