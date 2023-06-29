The Cleveland Guardians and Josh Naylor will take the field against the Kansas City Royals and Salvador Perez at Kauffman Stadium on Thursday, with the first pitch at 2:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Guardians as -160 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Royals +135 moneyline odds to win. The total is 9 runs for the game (with +100 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under).

Royals vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -160 +135 9 +100 -120 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

The Royals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Royals and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Royals have covered the runline in the two of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 67 games this year and have walked away with the win 19 times (28.4%) in those games.

Kansas City has entered 37 games this season as the underdog by +135 or more and is 9-28 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Kansas City and its opponents have hit the over in 36 of its 80 games with a total this season.

The Royals have an against the spread record of 7-6-0 in 13 games with a line this season.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-30 12-28 11-23 11-34 16-39 6-18

