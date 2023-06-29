The Kansas City Royals, including Nick Pratto (.263 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Nick Pratto At The Plate

Pratto is batting .261 with 13 doubles, five home runs and 21 walks.

Pratto has gotten at least one hit in 63.0% of his games this season (34 of 54), with more than one hit 12 times (22.2%).

In five games this year, he has gone deep (9.3%, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish).

In 25.9% of his games this year, Pratto has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (11.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 20 games this year (37.0%), including four multi-run games (7.4%).

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 26 .242 AVG .278 .358 OBP .336 .396 SLG .423 8 XBH 10 3 HR 2 13 RBI 9 29/13 K/BB 49/8 0 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings