MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MJ Melendez, with a slugging percentage of .265 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the hill, June 29 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on MJ Melendez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez has 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 31 walks while hitting .212.
- Melendez has picked up a hit in 58.1% of his 74 games this year, with at least two hits in 16.2% of them.
- He has gone deep in 8.1% of his games this season, and 2.0% of his chances at the plate.
- Melendez has had an RBI in 19 games this year (25.7%), including nine multi-RBI outings (12.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 33.8% of his games this year (25 of 74), with two or more runs six times (8.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|35
|.204
|AVG
|.220
|.294
|OBP
|.296
|.345
|SLG
|.331
|10
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|1
|17
|RBI
|14
|44/19
|K/BB
|47/12
|1
|SB
|3
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.9 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Guardians have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.76).
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, 1.0 per game).
- Bieber gets the start for the Guardians, his 17th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.69 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.69), 43rd in WHIP (1.230), and 59th in K/9 (6.9).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.