Kyle Isbel -- with a slugging percentage of .485 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the mound, on June 29 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

Isbel has eight doubles, a triple, a home run and four walks while hitting .202.

Isbel has picked up a hit in 15 of 27 games this season, with multiple hits four times.

He has homered in just one game this season.

In eight games this season, Isbel has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least one run seven times this season (25.9%), including one multi-run game.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 14 .222 AVG .184 .255 OBP .231 .378 SLG .306 5 XBH 5 1 HR 0 7 RBI 2 10/1 K/BB 10/3 1 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings