Bobby Witt Jr., with a slugging percentage of .351 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the mound, June 29 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Guardians.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in slugging percentage (.419) thanks to 28 extra-base hits.

Witt Jr. has recorded a hit in 49 of 79 games this year (62.0%), including 21 multi-hit games (26.6%).

In 11 games this season, he has hit a long ball (13.9%, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish).

In 31.6% of his games this season, Witt Jr. has picked up at least one RBI. In seven of those games (8.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 37 of 79 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 40 .256 AVG .231 .298 OBP .275 .456 SLG .381 15 XBH 13 7 HR 5 22 RBI 16 29/10 K/BB 39/9 10 SB 13

Guardians Pitching Rankings