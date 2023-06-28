Wednesday's contest that pits the Cleveland Guardians (38-40) versus the Kansas City Royals (22-57) at Kauffman Stadium has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Guardians. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on June 28.

The Guardians will give the ball to Logan Allen (3-2, 3.68 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Austin Cox.

Royals vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Royals vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Guardians 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 4-6.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Royals have covered the runline in the two of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

The Royals have been underdogs in 66 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (28.8%) in those contests.

Kansas City has a win-loss record of 16-41 when favored by +115 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Kansas City is No. 28 in MLB play scoring 3.7 runs per game (296 total runs).

Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.11 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Royals Schedule