MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MJ Melendez, with a slugging percentage of .235 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Cleveland Guardians, with Logan Allen on the hill, June 28 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez is hitting .211 with 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 31 walks.
- Melendez has gotten at least one hit in 57.5% of his games this year (42 of 73), with multiple hits 12 times (16.4%).
- He has gone deep in 8.2% of his games this season, and 2% of his trips to the dish.
- Melendez has picked up an RBI in 26.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 12.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- In 34.2% of his games this year (25 of 73), he has scored, and in six of those games (8.2%) he has scored more than once.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|35
|.203
|AVG
|.220
|.296
|OBP
|.296
|.348
|SLG
|.331
|10
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|1
|17
|RBI
|14
|43/19
|K/BB
|47/12
|1
|SB
|3
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.8 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
- Allen (3-2) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 12th start of the season. He has a 3.68 ERA in 58 2/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the lefty tossed four scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering two hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed a 3.68 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .270 to his opponents.
