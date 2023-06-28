Wednesday, Matt Duffy and the Kansas City Royals face the Cleveland Guardians and Logan Allen, with the first pitch at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on June 23 against the Rays) he went 1-for-1 with a double.

Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Matt Duffy At The Plate

  • Duffy has five doubles, a home run and seven walks while batting .303.
  • Duffy has reached base via a hit in 22 games this year (of 37 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • He has gone deep in one of 37 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
  • Duffy has driven in a run in seven games this year (18.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least once five times this season (13.5%), including one multi-run game.

Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 21
.381 AVG .234
.438 OBP .280
.476 SLG .319
2 XBH 4
1 HR 0
6 RBI 2
8/4 K/BB 14/3
0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.80).
  • The Guardians give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
  • Allen gets the start for the Guardians, his 12th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.68 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics, the left-hander tossed four scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
  • The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.68, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .270 batting average against him.
