Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Edward Olivares (.317 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Logan Allen and the Cleveland Guardians at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Guardians.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares has 12 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 12 walks while hitting .260.
- Olivares has gotten at least one hit in 64.4% of his games this year (38 of 59), with at least two hits 11 times (18.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 10.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Olivares has driven in a run in 12 games this year (20.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least once 23 times this year (39.0%), including six games with multiple runs (10.2%).
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|30
|.238
|AVG
|.282
|.279
|OBP
|.351
|.410
|SLG
|.476
|9
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|6
|19/3
|K/BB
|18/9
|2
|SB
|6
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.80 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
- The Guardians are sending Allen (3-2) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.68 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance was on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw four scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.68, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents have a .270 batting average against him.
