Dairon Blanco Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Dairon Blanco (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Kansas City Royals face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Allen. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Dairon Blanco At The Plate
- Blanco is batting .242 with two doubles, two triples and three walks.
- In seven of 10 games this season, Blanco has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In 10 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Blanco has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in one of 10 games.
Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|.250
|AVG
|.235
|.333
|OBP
|.316
|.438
|SLG
|.412
|2
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|1
|6/2
|K/BB
|6/1
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.8 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
- Allen (3-2) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 12th start of the season. He has a 3.68 ERA in 58 2/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the left-hander went four scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering two hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed a 3.68 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .270 to opposing hitters.
