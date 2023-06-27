Royals vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 27
Tuesday's game features the Cleveland Guardians (37-40) and the Kansas City Royals (22-56) clashing at Kauffman Stadium in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Guardians according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on June 27.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Gavin Williams to the mound, while Brady Singer (4-7) will answer the bell for the Royals.
Royals vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Royals vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Guardians 6, Royals 5.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Guardians vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Royals Player Props
|Guardians vs Royals Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Guardians vs Royals
|Guardians vs Royals Odds
Royals Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 4-6.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.
- The Royals have covered the runline in the two of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.
- The Royals have been victorious in 19, or 29.2%, of the 65 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Kansas City has been victorious 14 times in 50 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.
- The Royals have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Kansas City scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (295 total, 3.8 per game).
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.16) in the majors this season.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 21
|@ Tigers
|L 9-4
|Brady Singer vs Matthew Boyd
|June 22
|@ Rays
|W 6-5
|Jose Cuas vs Shane McClanahan
|June 23
|@ Rays
|L 11-3
|Zack Greinke vs Zach Eflin
|June 24
|@ Rays
|W 9-4
|Jordan Lyles vs Yonny Chirinos
|June 25
|@ Rays
|L 3-1
|Daniel Lynch vs Tyler Glasnow
|June 27
|Guardians
|-
|Brady Singer vs Gavin Williams
|June 28
|Guardians
|-
|TBA vs Logan Allen
|June 29
|Guardians
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Shane Bieber
|June 30
|Dodgers
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Bobby Miller
|July 1
|Dodgers
|-
|Daniel Lynch vs Tony Gonsolin
|July 2
|Dodgers
|-
|Brady Singer vs Clayton Kershaw
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.