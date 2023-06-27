Maikel Garcia Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals and Maikel Garcia, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, battle Gavin Williams and the Cleveland Guardians at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Rays.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .280 with nine doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 walks.
- Garcia has gotten a hit in 29 of 45 games this year (64.4%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (26.7%).
- In 45 games played this season, he has hit a homer in just two of them.
- In 16 games this season (35.6%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 18 of 45 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|21
|.302
|AVG
|.253
|.361
|OBP
|.305
|.442
|SLG
|.320
|9
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|6
|17/8
|K/BB
|22/6
|6
|SB
|5
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.8 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.85 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
- The Guardians will send Williams (0-0) out for his second start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
