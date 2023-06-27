Edward Olivares -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Gavin Williams on the mound, on June 27 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Rays.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium

Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams

Gavin Williams TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares has 11 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 12 walks while batting .259.

Olivares has picked up a hit in 63.8% of his 58 games this year, with at least two hits in 19.0% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 10.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 12 games this year, Olivares has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 23 of 58 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 30 .235 AVG .282 .278 OBP .351 .402 SLG .476 8 XBH 13 4 HR 2 7 RBI 6 18/3 K/BB 18/9 2 SB 6

Guardians Pitching Rankings