Bobby Witt Jr. and his .349 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (59 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Cleveland Guardians and Gavin Williams on June 27 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium

Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in slugging percentage (.426) thanks to 28 extra-base hits.

Witt Jr. has picked up a hit in 48 of 77 games this season, with multiple hits 21 times.

He has hit a long ball in 14.3% of his games in 2023 (11 of 77), and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 32.5% of his games this season, Witt Jr. has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 37 of 77 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 40 .263 AVG .231 .307 OBP .275 .474 SLG .381 15 XBH 13 7 HR 5 22 RBI 16 28/10 K/BB 39/9 10 SB 13

