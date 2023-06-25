Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays meet Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET in the final game of a four-game series.

Royals vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Time: 1:40 PM ET

TV Channel: BSSUN

Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

Venue: Tropicana Field

Discover More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 23rd in Major League Baseball with 73 home runs.

Kansas City ranks 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .383 this season.

The Royals' .235 batting average ranks 22nd in the league this season.

Kansas City has scored the 28th-most runs in baseball this season with just 294 (3.8 per game).

The Royals have an OBP of just .299 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Royals rank 23rd with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.

Kansas City strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 20th in MLB.

Kansas City has pitched to a 5.18 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Royals pitchers have a 1.418 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Daniel Lynch (1-3) will take the mound for the Royals, his sixth start of the season.

The left-hander did not allow a run in seven innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

He has two quality starts in five chances this season.

Lynch has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his five chances this season.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 6/20/2023 Tigers W 1-0 Away Daniel Lynch Michael Lorenzen 6/21/2023 Tigers L 9-4 Away Brady Singer Matthew Boyd 6/22/2023 Rays W 6-5 Away Jose Cuas Shane McClanahan 6/23/2023 Rays L 11-3 Away Zack Greinke Zach Eflin 6/24/2023 Rays W 9-4 Away Jordan Lyles Yonny Chirinos 6/25/2023 Rays - Away Daniel Lynch Tyler Glasnow 6/27/2023 Guardians - Home Brady Singer Gavin Williams 6/28/2023 Guardians - Home - Logan Allen 6/29/2023 Guardians - Home Zack Greinke Shane Bieber 6/30/2023 Dodgers - Home Jordan Lyles Bobby Miller 7/1/2023 Dodgers - Home Daniel Lynch Tony Gonsolin

