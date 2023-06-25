Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays will try to defeat Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals when the teams square off on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

The Rays are the favorite in this one, at -250, while the underdog Royals have +200 odds to upset. An 8.5-run total has been listed in the contest.

Royals vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -250 +200 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 4-6.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Royals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

The Royals have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline. In four games in a row, Kansas City and its opponent have topped the over/under, with the average total established by bookmakers being 8.1 runs.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have been victorious in 19, or 29.7%, of the 64 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Kansas City is 2-4 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +200 or more on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Kansas City and its opponents have hit the over in 35 of its 77 games with a total this season.

In 12 games with a line this season, the Royals have a mark of 6-6-0 against the spread.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-28 12-27 11-22 11-32 16-37 6-17

