MJ Melendez, with a slugging percentage of .278 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the hill, June 25 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Rays.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez is batting .212 with 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 30 walks.

Melendez has recorded a hit in 41 of 71 games this year (57.7%), including 12 multi-hit games (16.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 8.5% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the dish.

In 26.8% of his games this year, Melendez has notched at least one RBI. In nine of those games (12.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 25 of 71 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 34 .209 AVG .216 .303 OBP .283 .358 SLG .328 10 XBH 10 5 HR 1 17 RBI 14 43/19 K/BB 46/11 1 SB 3

