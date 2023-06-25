Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rays - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals and Edward Olivares, who went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI last time out, battle Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his last game (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Rays.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares is batting .257 with 11 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 11 walks.
- Olivares has picked up a hit in 36 of 57 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.
- Looking at the 57 games he has played this season, he's went deep in six of them (10.5%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Olivares has driven in a run in 12 games this year (21.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 40.4% of his games this season (23 of 57), he has scored, and in six of those games (10.5%) he has scored more than once.
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|29
|.235
|AVG
|.280
|.278
|OBP
|.345
|.402
|SLG
|.480
|8
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|6
|18/3
|K/BB
|17/8
|2
|SB
|5
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Rays' 3.63 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (81 total, one per game).
- Glasnow gets the start for the Rays, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.97 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.97, with 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .229 batting average against him.
