On Sunday, Bobby Witt Jr. (batting .316 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in slugging percentage (.429) thanks to 28 extra-base hits.

Witt Jr. has gotten at least one hit in 61.8% of his games this season (47 of 76), with more than one hit 21 times (27.6%).

Looking at the 76 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 11 of them (14.5%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Witt Jr. has driven in a run in 25 games this season (32.9%), including seven games with more than one RBI (9.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 36 games this year (47.4%), including five multi-run games (6.6%).

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 39 .263 AVG .231 .307 OBP .275 .474 SLG .385 15 XBH 13 7 HR 5 22 RBI 16 28/10 K/BB 38/9 10 SB 12

Rays Pitching Rankings