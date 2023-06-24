The Tampa Bay Rays (53-26) and the Kansas City Royals (21-55) will square off on Saturday, June 24 at Tropicana Field, with Yonny Chirinos getting the ball for the Rays and Jordan Lyles taking the hill for the Royals. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The Rays are favored in this one, at -250, while the underdog Royals have +200 odds to upset. Tampa Bay (-2.5) is favored on the run line. The over/under is 9 runs for the matchup (with +100 odds to go over and -120 odds on the under).

Royals vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Chirinos - TB (3-2, 2.72 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (0-11, 6.62 ERA)

Royals vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Royals vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have won 48 out of the 67 games, or 71.6%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, the Rays have a 9-2 record (winning 81.8% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays have a 4-3 record across the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Royals have been underdogs in 63 games this season and have come away with the win 18 times (28.6%) in those contests.

The Royals have a mark of 2-4 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +200 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.