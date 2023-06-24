Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Kansas City Royals and starter Jordan Lyles on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET at Tropicana Field.

Royals vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

Venue: Tropicana Field

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 24th in Major League Baseball with 70 home runs.

Kansas City ranks 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .379 this season.

The Royals' .234 batting average ranks 22nd in the league this season.

Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 28th with just 285 total runs (3.8 per game) this season.

The Royals have an OBP of just .298 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Royals rank 22nd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of nine whiffs per contest.

Kansas City averages the 20th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.19) in the majors this season.

Royals pitchers have a 1.423 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals' Lyles (0-11) will make his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings against the Detroit Tigers.

He has two quality starts in 15 chances this season.

Lyles has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 6/19/2023 Tigers L 6-4 Away Jordan Lyles Reese Olson 6/20/2023 Tigers W 1-0 Away Daniel Lynch Michael Lorenzen 6/21/2023 Tigers L 9-4 Away Brady Singer Matthew Boyd 6/22/2023 Rays W 6-5 Away Jose Cuas Shane McClanahan 6/23/2023 Rays L 11-3 Away Zack Greinke Zach Eflin 6/24/2023 Rays - Away Jordan Lyles Yonny Chirinos 6/25/2023 Rays - Away Daniel Lynch Tyler Glasnow 6/27/2023 Guardians - Home Brady Singer Gavin Williams 6/28/2023 Guardians - Home - Logan Allen 6/29/2023 Guardians - Home Zack Greinke Shane Bieber 6/30/2023 Dodgers - Home Jordan Lyles Bobby Miller

