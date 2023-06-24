Nicky Lopez -- with an on-base percentage of .273 in his past 10 games, 58 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Yonny Chirinos on the mound, on June 24 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Yonny Chirinos
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

  • Lopez is batting .206 with three doubles, three triples and 16 walks.
  • Lopez has picked up a hit in 16 of 38 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 38 games this season.
  • In six games this season, Lopez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in 18.4% of his games this season (seven of 38), with two or more runs three times (7.9%).

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 20
.171 AVG .230
.370 OBP .299
.293 SLG .295
3 XBH 3
0 HR 0
2 RBI 5
9/11 K/BB 15/5
1 SB 2

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Rays have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.56).
  • Rays pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
  • Chirinos gets the start for the Rays, his fourth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.72 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 43 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when he went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.72, with 4.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .196 batting average against him.
