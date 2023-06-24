Nicky Lopez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rays - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nicky Lopez -- with an on-base percentage of .273 in his past 10 games, 58 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Yonny Chirinos on the mound, on June 24 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Yonny Chirinos
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Nicky Lopez At The Plate
- Lopez is batting .206 with three doubles, three triples and 16 walks.
- Lopez has picked up a hit in 16 of 38 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 38 games this season.
- In six games this season, Lopez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 18.4% of his games this season (seven of 38), with two or more runs three times (7.9%).
Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|20
|.171
|AVG
|.230
|.370
|OBP
|.299
|.293
|SLG
|.295
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|5
|9/11
|K/BB
|15/5
|1
|SB
|2
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Rays have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.56).
- Rays pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
- Chirinos gets the start for the Rays, his fourth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.72 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 43 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when he went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.72, with 4.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .196 batting average against him.
