The Kansas City Royals and Nick Pratto, who went 1-for-5 with a home run and an RBI last time in action, battle Yonny Chirinos and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track after he struck out four times in his last game against the Rays.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Yonny Chirinos
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Nick Pratto At The Plate

  • Pratto is hitting .273 with 12 doubles, five home runs and 21 walks.
  • Pratto has picked up a hit in 33 of 51 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.
  • He has gone deep in 9.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Pratto has driven in a run in 13 games this season (25.5%), including five games with more than one RBI (9.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 19 games this year (37.3%), including multiple runs in four games.

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
26 GP 24
.250 AVG .295
.362 OBP .357
.409 SLG .443
8 XBH 9
3 HR 2
13 RBI 7
27/13 K/BB 45/8
0 SB 1

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Rays have a 3.56 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
  • Chirinos (3-2) takes the mound for the Rays in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 2.72 ERA in 43 2/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.
  • The righty last appeared on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 2.72 ERA and 4.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .196 to opposing batters.
