After going 0-for-4 in his last game, MJ Melendez and the Kansas City Royals take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Yonny Chirinos) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rays.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Yonny Chirinos
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on MJ Melendez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

MJ Melendez At The Plate

  • Melendez is hitting .217 with 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 30 walks.
  • In 58.6% of his 70 games this season, Melendez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 8.6% of his games in 2023 (six of 70), and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Melendez has had an RBI in 19 games this year (27.1%), including nine multi-RBI outings (12.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored a run in 25 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
37 GP 33
.209 AVG .225
.303 OBP .293
.358 SLG .342
10 XBH 10
5 HR 1
17 RBI 14
43/19 K/BB 44/11
1 SB 3

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Rays' 3.56 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
  • The Rays are sending Chirinos (3-2) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.72 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 2.72 ERA and 4.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .196 to opposing batters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.