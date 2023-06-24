Maikel Garcia Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rays - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Maikel Garcia and his .538 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Yonny Chirinos and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rays.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Yonny Chirinos
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .288 with nine doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 walks.
- Garcia will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .421 with one homer during his last games.
- In 65.1% of his games this year (28 of 43), Garcia has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (27.9%) he recorded more than one.
- In 43 games played this season, he has gone deep in only two of them.
- In 15 games this season (34.9%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 18 of 43 games (41.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|19
|.302
|AVG
|.269
|.361
|OBP
|.324
|.442
|SLG
|.343
|9
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|5
|17/8
|K/BB
|19/6
|6
|SB
|4
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Rays have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.56).
- Rays pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
- The Rays will send Chirinos (3-2) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.72 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 43 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the righty went 4 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up a 2.72 ERA and 4.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .196 to opposing hitters.
