The Kansas City Royals, including Maikel Garcia and his .538 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Yonny Chirinos and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rays.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Yonny Chirinos

Yonny Chirinos TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .288 with nine doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 walks.

Garcia will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .421 with one homer during his last games.

In 65.1% of his games this year (28 of 43), Garcia has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (27.9%) he recorded more than one.

In 43 games played this season, he has gone deep in only two of them.

In 15 games this season (34.9%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 18 of 43 games (41.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 19 .302 AVG .269 .361 OBP .324 .442 SLG .343 9 XBH 3 1 HR 1 12 RBI 5 17/8 K/BB 19/6 6 SB 4

