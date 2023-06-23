Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays (52-26) will square off with Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (21-54) at Tropicana Field on Friday, June 23. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Rays as -250 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Royals +200 moneyline odds. The total for the matchup is set at 8 runs.

Royals vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Zach Eflin - TB (8-3, 3.26 ERA) vs Zack Greinke - KC (1-7, 4.34 ERA)

Royals vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have won 47 out of the 66 games, or 71.2%, in which they've been favored.

The Rays have an 8-2 record (winning 80% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays played as the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and went 3-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Tampa Bay combined with its opponents to go over the run total six times.

The Royals have been underdogs in 62 games this season and have come away with the win 18 times (29%) in those contests.

The Royals have a win-loss record of 2-4 when favored by +200 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Royals had a record of 3-6.

When it comes to hitting the over, Kansas City and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+160) Bobby Witt Jr. 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210) Edward Olivares 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+240) Dairon Blanco 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+225) Maikel Garcia 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+250)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

