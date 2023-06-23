Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays will take on Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals at Tropicana Field on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, in the second game of a four-game series.

Bookmakers list the Rays as -275 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Royals +220 moneyline odds to win. The total for the contest has been set at 8 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Royals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Royals vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -275 +220 8 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 3-6.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Royals and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Royals have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

Read More About This Game

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 62 games this year and have walked away with the win 18 times (29%) in those games.

Kansas City has entered five games this season as the underdog by +220 or more and is 2-3 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 31.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Games involving Kansas City have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 33 of 75 chances this season.

The Royals are 6-6-0 against the spread in their 12 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-28 11-26 10-22 11-31 15-36 6-17

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.