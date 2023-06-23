Royals vs. Rays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 23
Friday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (52-26) and Kansas City Royals (21-54) matching up at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET on June 23.
The Rays will give the ball to Zach Eflin (8-3, 3.26 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Zack Greinke (1-7, 4.34 ERA).
Royals vs. Rays Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Royals vs. Rays Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Rays 5, Royals 3.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Rays
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Rays vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Royals Player Props
|Rays vs Royals Pitching Matchup
Royals Performance Insights
- The Royals have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.
- When it comes to the over/under, Kansas City and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 games.
- The Royals have covered the runline in all of their previous 10 games (one of those contests had a spread.
- The Royals have won in 18, or 29%, of the 62 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Kansas City has been victorious two times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +200 or longer on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 33.3% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for Kansas City is No. 28 in baseball scoring 3.8 runs per game (282 total runs).
- The Royals have pitched to a 5.10 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 18
|Angels
|L 5-2
|Zack Greinke vs Tyler Anderson
|June 19
|@ Tigers
|L 6-4
|Jordan Lyles vs Reese Olson
|June 20
|@ Tigers
|W 1-0
|Daniel Lynch vs Michael Lorenzen
|June 21
|@ Tigers
|L 9-4
|Brady Singer vs Matthew Boyd
|June 22
|@ Rays
|W 6-5
|Jose Cuas vs Shane McClanahan
|June 23
|@ Rays
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Zach Eflin
|June 24
|@ Rays
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Yonny Chirinos
|June 25
|@ Rays
|-
|Daniel Lynch vs Tyler Glasnow
|June 27
|Guardians
|-
|Brady Singer vs Gavin Williams
|June 28
|Guardians
|-
|TBA vs Logan Allen
|June 29
|Guardians
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Shane Bieber
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.