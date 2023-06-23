The Kansas City Royals, including Nicky Lopez (.214 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nicky Lopez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

Lopez is hitting .212 with three doubles, three triples and 16 walks.

Lopez has reached base via a hit in 16 games this season (of 37 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

He has not gone deep in his 37 games this year.

Lopez has driven in a run in six games this season (16.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 18.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (8.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 19 .171 AVG .241 .370 OBP .313 .293 SLG .310 3 XBH 3 0 HR 0 2 RBI 5 9/11 K/BB 14/5 1 SB 2

Rays Pitching Rankings