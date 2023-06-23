Maikel Garcia Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rays - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Friday, Maikel Garcia (hitting .350 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Rays.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Explore More About This Game
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .287 with nine doubles, a triple, two home runs and 13 walks.
- Garcia enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .500 with one homer.
- In 64.3% of his games this season (27 of 42), Garcia has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (28.6%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in two of 42 games played this season, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
- In 15 games this year (35.7%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 18 games this season (42.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|18
|.302
|AVG
|.266
|.361
|OBP
|.314
|.442
|SLG
|.344
|9
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|5
|17/8
|K/BB
|18/5
|6
|SB
|4
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Rays have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.57).
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (76 total, one per game).
- The Rays are sending Eflin (8-3) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 8-3 with a 3.26 ERA and 77 strikeouts through 77 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, the righty went six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.26, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .224 batting average against him.
