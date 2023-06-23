Edward Olivares -- batting .302 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the mound, on June 23 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Rays.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares has 10 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 11 walks while hitting .247.

Olivares has reached base via a hit in 35 games this season (of 56 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 8.9% of his games this year, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Olivares has driven in a run in 11 games this year (19.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 39.3% of his games this year (22 of 56), he has scored, and in five of those games (8.9%) he has scored more than once.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 28 .235 AVG .260 .278 OBP .330 .402 SLG .427 8 XBH 11 4 HR 1 7 RBI 5 18/3 K/BB 17/8 2 SB 5

Rays Pitching Rankings