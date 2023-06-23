Drew Waters Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rays - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Drew Waters -- hitting .152 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the hill, on June 23 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Rays.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Drew Waters? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters is hitting .188 with a double, two home runs and four walks.
- This year, Waters has tallied at least one hit in 10 of 19 games (52.6%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in two of 19 games played this season, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- Waters has driven in a run in five games this year (26.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In five games this year (26.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|10
|.207
|AVG
|.171
|.303
|OBP
|.216
|.345
|SLG
|.257
|2
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|4
|9/2
|K/BB
|16/2
|0
|SB
|1
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.57 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up 76 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Eflin (8-3) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 3.26 ERA in 77 1/3 innings pitched, with 77 strikeouts.
- The righty's last appearance was on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 3.26 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .224 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.