Camila Giorgi 2023 Viking International Eastbourne Odds
The field is getting smaller at the Viking International Eastbourne, with Camila Giorgi heading into a quarterfinal versus Jelena Ostapenko. Giorgi is +1200 to win it all at Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre.
Giorgi at the 2023 Viking International Eastbourne
- Next Round: Quarterfinals
- Tournament Dates: June 23 - July 1
- Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre
- Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom
- Court Surface: Grass
Giorgi's Next Match
Giorgi has reached the quarterfinals, where she will face Ostapenko on Thursday, June 29 at 11:00 AM ET (after getting past Ons Jabeur 6-3, 6-2).
Giorgi has current moneyline odds of +160 to win her next contest versus Ostapenko. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.
Camila Giorgi Grand Slam Odds
- Wimbeldon odds to win: +4000
- Viking International Eastbourne odds to win: +1200
Giorgi Stats
- Giorgi defeated No. 6-ranked Jabeur 6-3, 6-2 on Wednesday to make the .
- In 17 tournaments over the past 12 months, Giorgi has won once, and her overall record is 17-16.
- Giorgi has not won any of her two tournaments on grass over the past year, with a record of 1-2 on that surface.
- Through 33 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Giorgi has played 23 games per match. She won 52.4% of them.
- In her three matches on a grass surface over the past year, Giorgi has averaged 30 games.
- Over the past year, Giorgi has been victorious in 40.2% of her return games and 66.8% of her service games.
- Over the past year, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Giorgi has won 63% of her games on serve and 38.6% on return.
