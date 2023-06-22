Royals vs. Rays Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 22
The Tampa Bay Rays (52-25) and Kansas City Royals (20-54) square off in the first of a four-game series on Thursday at Tropicana Field, at 6:40 PM ET. The Rays are coming off a series split with the Orioles, and the Royals a series loss to the Tigers.
The Rays will call on Shane McClanahan (11-1) versus the Royals and Jose Cuas (3-0).
Royals vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Probable Pitchers: McClanahan - TB (11-1, 2.12 ERA) vs Cuas - KC (3-0, 4.15 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jose Cuas
- Cuas will make his first start of the season for the Royals.
- The 28-year-old righty has appeared in relief 32 times this season.
- Over his 32 games this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .264 against him. He has a 4.15 ERA and averages 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shane McClanahan
- McClanahan (11-1) will take to the mound for the Rays and make his 16th start of the season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings while giving up one earned run on three hits in a matchup with the San Diego Padres.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 2.12 and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .201 in 15 games this season.
- He's going for his fourth straight quality start.
- McClanahan will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.
- He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers this year, the 26-year-old's 2.12 ERA ranks first, 1.097 WHIP ranks 17th, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 18th.
