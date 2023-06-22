In the series opener on Thursday, June 22, Shane McClanahan will toe the rubber for the Tampa Bay Rays (52-25) as they square off against the Kansas City Royals (20-54), who will answer with Jose Cuas. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET at Tropicana Field.

The Rays have been listed as -350 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Royals (+275). Tampa Bay is the favorite on the run line (-2.5 with +100 odds). A 7.5-run over/under has been set for this contest.

Royals vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: McClanahan - TB (11-1, 2.12 ERA) vs Cuas - KC (3-0, 4.15 ERA)

Royals vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 65 times this season and won 47, or 72.3%, of those games.

The Rays have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -350 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Tampa Bay, based on the moneyline, is 77.8%.

The Rays have a 4-3 record from the seven games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 61 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (27.9%) in those games.

Oddsmakers have given the Royals the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +275 moneyline listed for this contest.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 2-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Royals vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bobby Witt Jr. 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+220) Dairon Blanco 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+333) Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+185) Maikel Garcia 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+280) Matt Duffy 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+290)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

