How to Watch the Royals vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 22
Shane McClanahan is set to start for the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday against Maikel Garcia and the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET at Tropicana Field.
Royals vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals' 67 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.
- Fueled by 204 extra-base hits, Kansas City ranks 25th in MLB with a .377 slugging percentage this season.
- The Royals rank 23rd in MLB with a .233 team batting average.
- Kansas City has scored 276 runs (just 3.7 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Royals have an OBP of just .297 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Royals rank 19th in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.
- Kansas City averages the 20th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.
- Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.11 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.411 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jose Cuas has been named the starter for the Royals and will make his first start this season.
- The 28-year-old righty will start for the first time this campaign after pitching in relief 32 times.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/17/2023
|Angels
|W 10-9
|Home
|Mike Mayers
|Griffin Canning
|6/18/2023
|Angels
|L 5-2
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Tyler Anderson
|6/19/2023
|Tigers
|L 6-4
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Reese Olson
|6/20/2023
|Tigers
|W 1-0
|Away
|Daniel Lynch
|Michael Lorenzen
|6/21/2023
|Tigers
|L 9-4
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Matthew Boyd
|6/22/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Jose Cuas
|Shane McClanahan
|6/23/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Zach Eflin
|6/24/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Yonny Chirinos
|6/25/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Daniel Lynch
|Tyler Glasnow
|6/27/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Brady Singer
|-
|6/28/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|-
|Logan Allen
