Shane McClanahan is set to start for the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday against Maikel Garcia and the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET at Tropicana Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals' 67 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.

Fueled by 204 extra-base hits, Kansas City ranks 25th in MLB with a .377 slugging percentage this season.

The Royals rank 23rd in MLB with a .233 team batting average.

Kansas City has scored 276 runs (just 3.7 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Royals have an OBP of just .297 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Royals rank 19th in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.

Kansas City averages the 20th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.11 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.411 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Jose Cuas has been named the starter for the Royals and will make his first start this season.

The 28-year-old righty will start for the first time this campaign after pitching in relief 32 times.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 6/17/2023 Angels W 10-9 Home Mike Mayers Griffin Canning 6/18/2023 Angels L 5-2 Home Zack Greinke Tyler Anderson 6/19/2023 Tigers L 6-4 Away Jordan Lyles Reese Olson 6/20/2023 Tigers W 1-0 Away Daniel Lynch Michael Lorenzen 6/21/2023 Tigers L 9-4 Away Brady Singer Matthew Boyd 6/22/2023 Rays - Away Jose Cuas Shane McClanahan 6/23/2023 Rays - Away Zack Greinke Zach Eflin 6/24/2023 Rays - Away Jordan Lyles Yonny Chirinos 6/25/2023 Rays - Away Daniel Lynch Tyler Glasnow 6/27/2023 Guardians - Home Brady Singer - 6/28/2023 Guardians - Home - Logan Allen

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.