Shane McClanahan will start for the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday at Tropicana Field against Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET for the first game of a four-game series.

The Rays are the favorite in this one, at -400, while the underdog Royals have +300 odds to win. The matchup's over/under is set at 7.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Royals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Royals vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -400 +300 7.5 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Recent Betting Performance

The Royals have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 2-7 in those contests.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Royals and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The past 10 Royals matchups have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

Explore More About This Game

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have been victorious in 17, or 27.9%, of the 61 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Kansas City has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +300.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 25% chance of walking away with the win.

So far this season, Kansas City and its opponents have hit the over in 32 of its 74 games with a total.

In 11 games with a line this season, the Royals have a mark of 5-6-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-28 10-26 10-22 10-31 15-36 5-17

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.