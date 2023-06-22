The Kansas City Royals, including Edward Olivares (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

Shane McClanahan TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Edward Olivares? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares is batting .254 with 10 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 11 walks.

Olivares has reached base via a hit in 35 games this year (of 55 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.

Looking at the 55 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in five of them (9.1%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Olivares has driven in a run in 11 games this year (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 22 of 55 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 27 .235 AVG .275 .278 OBP .347 .402 SLG .451 8 XBH 11 4 HR 1 7 RBI 5 18/3 K/BB 17/8 2 SB 5

Rays Pitching Rankings