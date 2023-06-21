The Kansas City Royals, including Nick Pratto (.293 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 77 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Matthew Boyd and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Pratto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nick Pratto At The Plate

  • Pratto is batting .279 with 11 doubles, four home runs and 21 walks.
  • Pratto has gotten a hit in 31 of 48 games this year (64.6%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (25.0%).
  • In four games this year, he has hit a long ball (8.3%, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish).
  • Pratto has had at least one RBI in 25.0% of his games this season (12 of 48), with two or more RBI five times (10.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 35.4% of his games this year (17 of 48), with two or more runs four times (8.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
26 GP 21
.250 AVG .312
.362 OBP .379
.409 SLG .429
8 XBH 7
3 HR 1
13 RBI 6
27/13 K/BB 38/8
0 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Tigers have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to allow 87 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
  • Boyd makes the start for the Tigers, his 14th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 5.88 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins, when the lefty tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.88, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .252 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.