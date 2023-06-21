MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Tigers - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MJ Melendez -- with an on-base percentage of .225 in his past 10 games, 69 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the mound, on June 21 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez is hitting .211 with 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 29 walks.
- Melendez has picked up a hit in 40 of 68 games this year, with multiple hits 11 times.
- He has gone deep in 8.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Melendez has picked up an RBI in 18 games this season (26.5%), with more than one RBI in eight of them (11.8%).
- He has scored in 24 games this season (35.3%), including multiple runs in six games.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|31
|.209
|AVG
|.214
|.303
|OBP
|.282
|.358
|SLG
|.339
|10
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|1
|17
|RBI
|12
|43/19
|K/BB
|43/10
|1
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.46 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (87 total, 1.2 per game).
- Boyd (4-5 with a 5.88 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 14th of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 32-year-old has put up a 5.88 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .252 to opposing batters.
