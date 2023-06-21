Maikel Garcia Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Tigers - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Maikel Garcia and his .513 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Matthew Boyd and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Tigers.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .282 with nine doubles, a triple, two home runs and 12 walks.
- Garcia enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .381 with one homer.
- Garcia has gotten a hit in 25 of 40 games this season (62.5%), with at least two hits on 11 occasions (27.5%).
- In 40 games played this season, he has hit a homer in just two of them.
- In 14 games this season (35.0%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 16 of 40 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|16
|.302
|AVG
|.250
|.361
|OBP
|.295
|.442
|SLG
|.339
|9
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|4
|17/8
|K/BB
|18/4
|6
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 24th in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (87 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers are sending Boyd (4-5) out to make his 14th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 5.88 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins, the left-hander went six innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 5.88, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .252 against him.
