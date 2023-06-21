The Kansas City Royals, including Maikel Garcia and his .513 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Matthew Boyd and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Tigers.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .282 with nine doubles, a triple, two home runs and 12 walks.

Garcia enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .381 with one homer.

Garcia has gotten a hit in 25 of 40 games this season (62.5%), with at least two hits on 11 occasions (27.5%).

In 40 games played this season, he has hit a homer in just two of them.

In 14 games this season (35.0%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 16 of 40 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 16 .302 AVG .250 .361 OBP .295 .442 SLG .339 9 XBH 3 1 HR 1 12 RBI 4 17/8 K/BB 18/4 6 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings