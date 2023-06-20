The Kansas City Royals, including Nicky Lopez (.273 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen

Michael Lorenzen TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nicky Lopez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

Lopez is batting .219 with three doubles, three triples and 15 walks.

In 44.4% of his games this season (16 of 36), Lopez has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (8.3%) he recorded at least two.

He has not hit a long ball in his 36 games this season.

In six games this year, Lopez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in seven of 36 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 18 .171 AVG .255 .370 OBP .317 .293 SLG .327 3 XBH 3 0 HR 0 2 RBI 5 9/11 K/BB 13/4 1 SB 2

Tigers Pitching Rankings