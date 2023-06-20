Nick Pratto Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Tigers - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Nick Pratto -- with a slugging percentage of .286 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Detroit Tigers, with Michael Lorenzen on the mound, on June 20 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Nick Pratto At The Plate
- Pratto is batting .284 with 11 doubles, four home runs and 20 walks.
- Pratto has gotten at least one hit in 66.0% of his games this year (31 of 47), with more than one hit 12 times (25.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 8.5% of his games this season, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 12 games this year (25.5%), Pratto has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (10.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 17 games this season (36.2%), including four multi-run games (8.5%).
Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|20
|.250
|AVG
|.324
|.362
|OBP
|.386
|.409
|SLG
|.446
|8
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|6
|27/13
|K/BB
|36/7
|0
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up 87 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Lorenzen (2-4 with a 4.23 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 12th of the season.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.23, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .236 against him.
