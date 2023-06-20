Matt Beaty -- 1-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Detroit Tigers, with Michael Lorenzen on the mound, on June 20 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Angels.

Matt Beaty Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen

Michael Lorenzen TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Beaty? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Matt Beaty At The Plate (2022)

Beaty hit .093 with a double, a triple and two walks.

Beaty got a hit in four of 18 games last season, but had no multi-hit games.

Including all 18 games he appeared in a season ago, he did not hit a home run.

Beaty had an RBI in one of 18 games last season.

He scored a run six times last year in 18 games (33.3%), but did not have a multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Beaty Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 7 GP 11 .154 AVG .067 .154 OBP .176 .385 SLG .067 2 XBH 0 0 HR 0 1 RBI 0 1/0 K/BB 7/2 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)