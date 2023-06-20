Maikel Garcia Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Tigers - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Maikel Garcia and his .462 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Tigers.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Maikel Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia has nine doubles, a triple, two home runs and 12 walks while hitting .268.
- Garcia has picked up a hit in 61.5% of his 39 games this year, with more than one hit in 25.6% of them.
- He has hit a home run in two of 39 games played this year, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
- In 14 games this year (35.9%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 15 of 39 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|15
|.302
|AVG
|.212
|.361
|OBP
|.263
|.442
|SLG
|.308
|9
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|4
|17/8
|K/BB
|18/4
|6
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (87 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lorenzen makes the start for the Tigers, his 12th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.23 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 66 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.23, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents have a .236 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.