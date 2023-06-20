The Kansas City Royals, including Maikel Garcia and his .462 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Tigers.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen

Michael Lorenzen TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia has nine doubles, a triple, two home runs and 12 walks while hitting .268.

Garcia has picked up a hit in 61.5% of his 39 games this year, with more than one hit in 25.6% of them.

He has hit a home run in two of 39 games played this year, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.

In 14 games this year (35.9%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 15 of 39 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 15 .302 AVG .212 .361 OBP .263 .442 SLG .308 9 XBH 3 1 HR 1 12 RBI 4 17/8 K/BB 18/4 6 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings