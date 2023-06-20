Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Tigers - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Edward Olivares (.316 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Michael Lorenzen and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Read More About This Game
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares is hitting .254 with 10 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 11 walks.
- Olivares has picked up a hit in 63.0% of his 54 games this year, with at least two hits in 18.5% of them.
- Looking at the 54 games he has played this year, he's homered in five of them (9.3%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 11 games this year, Olivares has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 22 games this year, with multiple runs five times.
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|26
|.235
|AVG
|.276
|.278
|OBP
|.351
|.402
|SLG
|.460
|8
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|5
|18/3
|K/BB
|16/8
|2
|SB
|4
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.51).
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (87 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lorenzen gets the start for the Tigers, his 12th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.23 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty went six innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.23, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are hitting .236 against him.
